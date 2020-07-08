NSK teflon roof repair work to take a month

KARACHI: The costly Teflon roof of NSK was damaged because of the thunderstorm last month and fireworks during the PSL inaugural ceremony.

The Teflon roof of Majid Khan enclosure was affected by the fireworks. The Teflon roof of Zaheer Abbas and Javed Minadad enclosures was damaged when a heavy billboard was uprooted by the strong winds last month, sources informed 'The News'.

The sources in the PCB confirmed that repair work has been started despite the COVID 19 pandemic with SOPs, and it would be completed by the end of this month.

The roof of Zaheer Abbas and Javed Minadad enclosures was severely damaged at many places, the sources said.

The local offcials have Informed the PCB management for checking of the installation of all the billboards so further damage could be avoided.

Sources said all the repair work is being carried out by the local experts of the Teflon. The repair work has been carried out by the old contractor of the NSK. It was also learnt that the contractor would charge a handsome amount for the repair work.

The work would take more than a month to complete time because of the COVID 19.

The sources said that some delay is also being caused because of hiring a crane for repair work.

The sources said that teflon is commonly used in all big stadiums of various disciplines. It is a fiber-made, flexible material used at venues of football, cricket, baseball, and other sports competitions. NSK is the only sports stadium in Pakistan to have teflon roof.