This refers to the letter ‘Aviation issues’ (Jul 6) by Mukhtar Ahmed. The writer is right that besides the pilots, other officials responsible for the aircraft licences scam must also come under the radar. In this connection, some officials from the licensing branch of the regulator have been removed or suspended. However, limiting action to this segment is not enough.

Punitive action must also be taken against former DG CAAs, secretary aviation and head of the aviation ministry in the previous two governments as the doubtful licences were issued during the tenure of the PML-N and PPP governments. Accountability must be across-the-board, including that of high officials overseeing aviation matters, and not restricted to a particular section of society. Prosecution of high officials will send a strong signal and act as a deterrent for future.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi