Promotion on merit is basic right: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that every officer and official in the police force deserves the basic right of departmental promotion based upon merit and seniority so performance indicators should be kept in view for assessment of performance of officers and officials serving in offices and field because field staff has to face more punishments as compared with officers and officials serving in the offices.

These views were expressed during the executive board session at Central Police Office. Promotion rules for junior rank officers besides other departmental issues were discussed in detail in the meeting. With respect to the promotion rules, professional training, field experience and performance evaluation report along with other matters of officers and officials must be kept in view, whereas, complete transparency, impartiality and observance of SOPs should be made part of the process of promotions, the IG directed the officers. The meeting also discussed the issues related to promotion of inspector rank officers and it was decided that for the promotion of inspector rank officers, the next promotion board session would be held in their respective regions and in Central Police Office. The final decision in this regard will be taken at the following meeting of the executive board in consultation with all officers and by majority vote.