TDCP webinar series on tourism from today

LAHORE:All is set for launch of webinars on tourism in the wake of Covid-19 under a unique move by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood had directed the TDCP to host such webinars to provide a platform for travel, tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders so that valuable input could be gathered for increase of tourists’ flow in Pakistan.

The first webinar is going to start from today (July 8) via Zoom Live and Facebook page of TDCP. Healthcare management professional Dr Ahsan Masood will be delivering a lecture on “Awareness and Implementation of SOPs during Post-COVID-19.”

The second webinar is scheduled for July 15 in which expert hotel industry expert Khurram Niaz Khan will talk about the challenges and prospects for the hospitality industry. The third webinar on the topic of “Role of Tour Operators in Tourism Promotion” will be held on July 22 in which mountaineering expert Tayyab Syed will be sharing his experiences regarding rock climbing.

The last lecture of the series will be delivered by TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar on the topic of “Tourism Policy: Vision and Implementation.” Anyone can participate in the webinars by using meeting ID 621 346 0021 and password: iamdigital.

“Feedback will be used to expand the scope of tourism in Punjab,” said the MD. The TDCP’s Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) is already hosting online classes on graphic designing and digital marketing to train students.