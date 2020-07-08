Fake beverages seized in Kohat raids

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority here on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of fake cold drinks in two different raids.

The officials said the first action was taken after receiving reports that cold drinks of low quality were being prepared and supplied to other areas after filling them in known brands bottles. A team comprising Food Safety Officers Siraj Ahmad and Salman Ahmad was constituted. The team raided a shop and confiscated cold drinks which had been packed in the multi-nationals bottles. In another raid, 5,000 litres of fake cold drinks were seized from a Suzuki-pick in the Lachi Bazaar. The officials said the accused would be proceeded against under the KP Food Safety Act, 2014.