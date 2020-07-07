PPP responds to NDMA chairman interview

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday while responding to interview of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman said that he is a uniformed officer of a civilian institute and should not issue political statements.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the 18th Amendment is part of the same Constitution on which the Chairman NDMA has taken oath. “Any officer or institution does not have authority to object the constitution,” he said.

He said Pakistan is in trouble and Pakistan Army has always played its role whenever the country has faced disasters. “We hope that all government departments will remain in their constitutional domain,” he said.