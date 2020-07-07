Govt, allies on same page: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government and its allies are on the same page but the opposition parties have their own page.

The governor stated this while talking to religious scholars and party delegations led by Allama Asif Alvi at Governor House, Lahore here Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said there is no other leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan because 220 million Pakistanis trust in him completely.

The government and allied parties are united for the development and prosperity of the country but the opposition parties protected their personal interests. They are working for personal vendetta and these opposition parties have been completely exposed in front of the nation. Insha Allah we will not allow any attempt to destabilise the country to succeed and we will lead the country successfully. Ch Sarwar said that the corona was not over yet.

The governor strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian forces on the LoC and said India was pursuing a policy of destroying peace in the region and unprovoked Indian firing on the LoC was also terrorism. He said that international organisations, including the United Nations should take notice of Indian terrorism and stop the menace in Kashmir.

Under the leadership of Modi, the atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the held valley should be stopped immediately and the United Nations should abide by its resolutions and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination.