KU announces admissions in MS, MPhil, PhD and MD programmes

The University of Karachi (KU) on Monday announced admissions for the MS, MPhil, PhD, and MD programmes for the academic session 2020-21.

Aspiring candidates have been directed to submit their admission forms till July 19, according to KU Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad. "Considering the unprecedented circumstances of the prevalent pandemic, the University of Karachi will be evaluating the candidates on the basis of interview. The exemption of test is granted to prevent the spread of coronavirus for the current year only.”

He mentioned that admissions were available in various departments of faculties of arts and social sciences, science, law, medicine, pharmacy, and pharmaceutical sciences, management and administrative sciences, education, Islamic studies and other institutes and centres of the KU. Admissions were open in the departments of Arabic, criminology, economics, English literature (MPhil), English language teaching and applied linguistics (MPhil), history, international relations, Islamic history, library and information sciences, mass communication, Persian, philosophy, political science, psychology, Sindhi, social work, sociology, Urdu, agriculture and agribusiness management, applied chemistry, and chemical technology, applied physics, biochemistry, biotechnology, botany, chemical engineering, chemistry, computer science, food science, and technology, genetics, geography, geology, health, physical education and sports sciences, mathematics, microbiology, physics, physiology, statistics, zoology, education, special education, teacher education, Quran, and Sunnah, Usooluddin, Islamic Learning, pharmacognocy, pharmacology, pharmaceutics, pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacy practice (MPhil), pharmacology (HEJ), public administration, business administration, commerce and School of Law (PhD only).

The admissions were also available in MS and MD in faculty of medicine while admissions would also be given in Dr A Q Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (Biotechnology-KIBGE), Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine (Molecular Medicine), HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry (Chemistry-HEJ), Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization (Botany-ISHU), Marine Reference Collection and Resources Centre, National Nematological Research Centre (Nematology), Dr Zafar Hasnain Zaidi National Centre for Proteomics (Biochemistry-NCP), Institute of Space Science and Technology (ISST), Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies (Women’s Studies), Institute of Marine Science, Institute of Environmental Studies, Centre for Plant Conservation, Pakistan Study Centre and Shaikh Zayed Islamic Research Centre.

Prof Shahzad said that admission would be granted on the basis interview to be conducted by the respective departmental research committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus-2020.

He also said that Admission Prospectus-2020 and fee voucher could be downloaded from the www.uokadmission.edu.pk. The candidates applying for MS, MPhil and PhD programme would submit Rs4,500 processing fee in any branch of the United Bank Limited.

Meanwhile, candidates for PhD (Law) and MS/MD, would deposit Rs10,000 fee (non-refundable) in any UBL branch before the deadline. The KU registrar mentioned that scanned copy and the fee deposit slip should be uploaded along with the admission form latest by July 19.