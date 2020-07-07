Mango export to Japan begins

Islamabad: Mango export from Pakistan to Japan has started this season.Last year, the Pakistani mango exports had reached a record high of 120 tons and were favourably received on the Japanese market.

According to a spokesman for the embassy, normally, mango exports to Japan require pre-clearance by Japanese inspectors who are dispatched to Pakistan and other countries following to quarantine regulations.

However, the government of Japan could not dispatch these Japanese inspectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.In light of the situation, the government of Japan introduced a temporary measure, which allows mango exports by taking measurements and sending necessary data and documents to Japan for quarantine.

“Japan will continue to support Pakistan in the agricultural field such as taking measures against locust control, expanding export of agricultural products, and investment in the food processing sector,” the spokesman said.