Baloch for empowering ECP

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has called for empowering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free and fair polls in the country.

He was addressing a meeting with different religious scholars representing Ahle Sunnat Wal-Jamaat, Jamaat-e-Ahle Hadith and Shia Ulema Council at Mansoora here on Monday. He said there was a dire need to strengthen NAB and make it impartial to ensure across the board accountability.

He said the PTI could not prove the simple majority of 172 members in the National Assembly during the budget session. He said infighting in PTI and differences with the allies were getting strong, creating an environment of political unrest in the country. He said the economy was on the verge of collapse due to wrong policies of the rulers. The religious scholars offered condolence on the death of JI former ameer Syed Munawar Hassan and paid tribute to his religious and nationalistic services.