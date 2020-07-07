Govt, allies on same page, says governor Sarwar

LAHORE :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government and its allies are on the same page but the opposition parties have their own page.

The governor stated this while talking to religious scholars and party delegations led by Allama Asif Alvi at Governor House, Lahore here Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said there is no other leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan because 220 million Pakistanis trust in him completely.

The government and allied parties are united for the development and prosperity of the country but the opposition parties protected their personal interests. They are working for personal vendetta and these opposition parties have been completely exposed in front of the nation. Insha Allah we will not allow any attempt to destabilise the country to succeed and we will lead the country successfully. Ch Sarwar said that the corona was not over yet.

The governor strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian forces on the LoC and said India was pursuing a policy of destroying peace in the region and unprovoked Indian firing on the LoC was also terrorism. He said that international organisations, including the United Nations should take notice of Indian terrorism and stop the menace in Kashmir. Under the leadership of Modi, the atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the held valley should be stopped immediately and the United Nations should abide by its resolutions and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

SOPs implemented: The 105 days of partial/smart lockdown imposed by the government in the city on March 24 completed on Monday. Lahore Police during these 105 days took all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and directions of the government to contain unnecessary movement of public in the city in wake of impending dangers of the spread of coronavirus.

Lahore Police Operations Wing set up special pickets in different areas of the city. DIG (Operations Wing) Ashfaq Khan said more than 2 lac 56 thousand 972 citizens have been checked at these pickets whereas more than 2 lac 45 thousands 606 citizens have been issued warning. Over 4,599 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds from them. More than 2 lac 34 thousands vehicles including 1 lac 27 thousands 894 motorcycles, 32,015 rickshaws, 7,955 taxis, 52,117 cars and 14,028 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and their owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement. Over 2212 FIRs were registered against people involved in different violations during lockdown. Over 8,280 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations involved in violations.