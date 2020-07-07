Judge, his driver injured in accident

OKARA: Lahore Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Muhammad Imran Shafi and his driver were injured in an accident at Okara Bypass on Monday. Reportedly, the judge and his driver Faryad Ali sustained injuries when a truck hit their car. The injured persons were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

POISONOUS YOGURT: Eleven persons started vomiting and shifted to a hospital when they took poisonous yogurt here on Monday. Reportedly, 11 persons, including Guddia, w/o Muntazar Mehdi, Syed Ghayyur Haidar, Zarshas Mehdi, Mashab Mehdi, Hazir Ali Khan, Zuhran Bibi, Yasir, Iram, Nasreen and Ghulam Sarwar started vomiting after eating yogurt purchased from a village milk shop. They were shifted to a hospital.