Seven drug peddlers held

SARGODHA: Police Sunday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them. Police of different stations arrested seven accused and recovered 6.240 kg hashish, 810 kg opium and 2 pistols from the possession of accused Irfan, Saffdar Ali, Ahsan, M Zahid, Zahoor Ahmed, Sajid Ali and Sultan.