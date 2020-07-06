Madagascar re-imposes lockdown amid surge in virus cases

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar has placed its capital Antananarivo under a fresh lockdown following a new surge in coronavirus infections, two months after the restrictions were eased, the presidency announced. “The Analamanga region (under which the capital is situated) is returning to full lockdown,” the presidency said in a statement. No traffic will be allowed in or out of the region starting Monday until July 20. A strict curfew will be imposed on street movement by people. “Only one person per household is allowed to go out into the street between 6:00 am (0400 GMT) and 12:00 pm (1000 GMT),” said the statement. The measures have been taken “because of the spread of the epidemic and the increase of COVID-19 cases,” it added. Used to registering dozens of coronavirus cases a day, Madagascar has in recent days seen an exponential rise in daily numbers, jumping to a record 216 cases on Saturday. The latest tally came after 675 people were tested. Nearly 24,000 tests have so far been conducted on the impoverished island. By Sunday the country had a cumulative 2,728 cases, including 29 deaths since the virus was first detected on the Indian ocean island on March 20