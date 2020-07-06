Shahbaz recovers from coronavirus

Ag agencies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday party president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had tested negative for coronavirus.

A few weeks ago, the former Punjab chief minister had been diagnosed with the infection. “Thank Almighty Allah, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has tested negative for coronavirus,” the party’s Twitter account quoted Ms Aurangzeb as saying.

Doctors have advised Shahbaz to have his antibodies tests conducted after three weeks. “Till the result of the antibodies tests, doctors have advised him to adhere to strict precautions,” she added.

Separately, Marriyum Aurangzeb flayed the closure of a private television channel, saying it had rendered 965 people unemployed. In a statement, she said it had now been proven beyond doubt that Imran Khan was a despotic and fascist dictator, who did not have an inkling of respect for any democratic value.

Marriyum said the Imran-led mafia's rule had shut down the country, its parliament, its economy, its jobs and businesses, its media and the only thing running was the government's mouthpieces that spew venom and lies every single hour.

The former information minister said Imran rendered millions jobless in his bid to benefit his cronies and favourites. She said Imran's Naya Pakistan was shutting doors of employment on everyone daring to speak the truth. The constitution of Imran's Naya Pakistan is fascism, lies and slavery, she lambasted.

Meanwhile, another party leader and spokeswoman, Azma Bukhari, said Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan statement was a no-confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a statement issued on Sunday, she said the allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were also ready for minus-one arrangement.