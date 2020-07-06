BDS defuses bomb found in Manghopir

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Sunday defused a bomb found in the city’s Khairabad area. According to the Manghopir police, after they were informed about the presence of a bomb in the Khairabad area, a heavy contingent of the law enforcers, including the Sindh Rangers, cordoned off the area. Nobody was allowed to enter or exit the area.

Experts from the bomb disposal squad were called in to defuse the bomb. The experts found the cracker bomb and defused it on the hill area in Manghopir. According to SHO Younus Khattak, the cracker bomb was found at a vacant school. He said the school was vacant for years and recently it was purchased by a citizen.

The officer said the bomb was found when the citizen started the construction work at the building and immediately informed the police. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Man dies from electrocution

A man died from electrocution in a house in the city’s Chenasor Goth area on Sunday. According to the Mehmoodabad police, they along with rescuers reached the property and moved the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The police said the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Imran, son of Yousuf. The police said the man was doing some electrical work when he died from electrocution. Further investigations are underway.