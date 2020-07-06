Absolute freedom ?

In the complex modern schooling system and curriculum of the twenty-first century, choosing subjects and activities from the vast array of available options is no less than a dilemma for any child. It is a choice that will shape the course of the child’s path, determine what life he or she will live. With this, therefore, arises the question: Should this choice be left to the primary stakeholder, the child, or should the parents have the right to make this significant choice?

Probably the strongest argument for minimizing parent involvement is that of upholding the fundamental right of choice. At school, a child is exposed to different environments and activities, and starts to then show an interest in, and liking for some. Being a rational individual, the child is able to make a choice. Indeed, it would not be amiss to say that this choice itself is only of value when made by the child. It is also true that the child will only be truly happy studying a subject or pursuing an activity when he or she consented to doing it in the first place. On the other hand, the fact still remains that children, while being immature, are also lacking in life experiences, and as a result cannot be expected to make rational decisions. Therefore, at a young age, the child is not mature enough and cannot know what he or she is signing up for when choosing a particular subject or activity. In conclusion, it would suffice to say that while parents should definitely be involved in the decision making process for their child’s future, this should not take the form of compulsion or coercion, and the final decision should be left to the child.

Muhammad Rafay Azhar

Karachi