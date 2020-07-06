Inter-district gang of robbers busted

Rawalpindi: Wah Cantonment Police Station in a crackdown against criminals and outlaws busted a 10-member inter-district and interprovincial dacoits’ gang.

SP Pothohar Syed Ali said that the accused use to commit organized robberies in different districts.

The ring leader of 10-member robbers’ gang, Riaz Pathan was arrested while five other aides of this gang were already challaned, said the police spokesman.

Police also recovered Rs40,000 and firearms from them. Riaz Pathan was also wanted to Wah Cantonment Police in scores of robberies and his arrest was a major challenge for police, said SHO Wah Cantonment Police Station. SP Pothohar said that other aides of this gang will be arrested soon adding that police has been making crackdown against other aides and facilitators of this gang.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against the sale of open petrol held 11 culprits, who use to sell petrol illegally. While Civil Lines Police Station held two men who had tortured an elderly person besides shaving his eyebrows and beard.