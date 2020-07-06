PPP activists observe July 5 as black day

PESHAWAR: The activists of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) arranged functions in the provincial metropolis and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday to mark July 5 as a black day.

The elected government of the PPP headed by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was overthrown in a military coup on this very day in 1977 and martial law imposed in the country which remained in force for 11 years. The PPP Peshawar city organised the function at Peshawar Press Club as the party observed July 5 as black day. Terming July 5 as a black day in Pakistan’s history, the party leaders vowed to follow the principles of their leaders and to always uphold democracy. PPP city president Zulfiqar Afghani, general secretary Zulfiqar Awan, Farzand Wazir, Tila Mohammad, Riffatullah, Tahir Abbas, Jehanzeb Thekedar spoke to the gathering.

The speakers recalled that the military dictator had overthrown an elected government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1977and later promoted Kalashnikov and heroin culture in the country. Paying tribute to the services of ZA Bhutto, they said their leader had discounted the dictators’ threats and preferred national interests and that was the reason the dictatorial forces launched conspiracies against him. Meanwhile, the speakers at another ceremony at the residence of PPP district Peshawar President Malik Saeed Khan said that the dictators and their puppets had badly damaged society and economy of the country.

Malik Saeed Khan said that dictators had promoted heroin and gun culture, religious and linguistic hatred while the ZA Bhutto wanted to awaken the entire nation.

The office-bearers and party activists had hoisted black flags and wore black armbands to observe July 5 as black day. Also, another ceremony was held at the residence of PPP leader Syed Abid Ali Shah. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government and prime minister had ruined the entire system and were pushing the country towards destruction. Functions were arranged in other districts of KP which were addressed by the local office-bearers of the party.