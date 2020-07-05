Car used in PSX attack had 4 owners

KARACHI: New details about the car used in the recent Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attack in Karachi reveal that the vehicle had four different owners before being used in the attack.

According to details unearthed by Geo News, the car was registered with its first owner on September 30, 2013. On December 28, 2016, the car was registered under its second owner, while it remained under the ownership of a third owner till June 25, 2020.

The documents further revealed that one of the attackers responsible for the June 29 PSX attack had the car transferred in his ownership on June 25, 2020 and cleared the car’s taxes till December 31, 2020. The car, which was also spotted in an episode of Geo Entertainment TV show Deewangi’s 33rd episode, was in possession of its third owner at the time the television show was being recorded.

In the episode, two characters from the television show can be seen walking and talking in an open parking space at Hill Park. A car with the same number plate as the one used in the PSX attack can be seen in the foreground as the actors walk past it. The episode in which the car appeared aired on July 1, 2020, two days after the attack took place. However, the episode itself had been shot 10 months earlier, on August 30, 2019. The investigation into the PSX attack has revealed that the car was bought only recently by terrorists from a showroom in Karachi's Sabzimandi area. The car was bought on June 24, four days before the attack. After unearthing the complete footage of the shoot, the Geo management had voluntarily handed it over to security officials in case it is helpful in their investigation.