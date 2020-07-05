Spain also starts smart lockdowns

MADRID: The government of Catalonia has ordered an indefinite new lockdown for the Segria region of Spain due to outbreaks of COVID-19, foreign media reported. The confinement came into effect at midday on Saturday and has no end date, regional president Quim Torra said. “We take a step back to protect ourselves and we will take all the decisions to stop the contagion,” he said. Around 209,000 people live in 38 municipalities across the Segria region in the west of Catalonia, whose capital is Leida. The number of people with Covid-19 who have entered the University Hospital in Leida has tripled in the last ten days, After earlier ruling out “selective confinements”, Catalonia’s minister of health Alba Verges said on Saturday: “It is essential to act in this way.”