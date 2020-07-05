close
Sun Jul 05, 2020
I
INP
July 5, 2020

Corona kills four more in IOJ&K

National

I
INP
July 5, 2020

HELD SRINAGAR: Four more persons died of coronavirus in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) on Saturday taking the death toll to 126.

The victims included a 65-year-old man from Handwara, a 75-year-old man from Dailgam in Islamabad district, a 55-year-old man from Tangmarg area of Baramulla and a 65-year- old man from Alastang in Ganderbal.

Of the four victims, two died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences and one each at JVC and SMHS hospitals in Srinagar.

With these fatalities, the death toll has risen to 126 including 111 from the Valley, 14 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

