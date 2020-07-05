close
Sun Jul 05, 2020
Spain also starts smart lockdowns

National

MADRID: The government of Catalonia has ordered an indefinite new lockdown for the Segria region of Spain due to outbreaks of COVID-19, foreign media reported.

The confinement came into effect at midday on Saturday and has no end date, regional president Quim Torra said.

“We take a step back to protect ourselves and we will take all the decisions to stop the contagion,” he said.

Around 209,000 people live in 38 municipalities across the Segria region in the west of Catalonia, whose capital is Leida.

