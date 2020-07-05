‘Robber’ killed in police encounter

A suspected criminal was killed during an alleged encounter with the SITE Superhigwhay police on Saturday.

The police said three men riding on a motorcycle were looting a rickshaw driver, Falak Sher, when a police party came and signalled them to stop. The suspects, however, opened fire on the cops and tried to flee the scene.

The cops fired back, killing one of the robbers, Sharif. However, the other two managed to escape under the cover of fire.

The police also claimed to have recovered a motorcycle, a pistol and looted cash from his possession. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Three suspects held

Police on Saturday arrested three suspects in Gulshan-e-Iqbal for being allegedly involved in a number of cases of robberies.

According to police, Talha, Faizan and Hussain were arrested after an exchange of fire with police. They said several cases had been registered against the suspect, Talha, at different police stations, including the Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Aziz Bhatti and Jamshed Quarters police stations.

The police had obtained the CCTV footage of a robbery where Talha could be seen shooting at a car in Gulshan-e-Iqbal during a robbery bid. Cases have been registered against the three suspects while an investigation is under way.