Kite flying violations go unchecked

Rawalpindi : The enthusiasts are still often spotted flying kites in various areas of the city in sheer violation of the ban imposed by the Punjab government on this traditional festival.

Danyal Shah, a resident of Dhoke Khabba, said the kite flying is mostly witnessed on Friday in this area as the youngsters ‘enjoy’ this sport using deadly strings despite the fact that these have been taking lives of the innocent people.

“I fail to understand how the parents allow their children to fly kites from their rooftops knowing that this practice is killing people and they may also face any such kind of horrible situation,” he said.

When this correspondent asked a youngster from whom they buy kites and deadly strings he answered “We do not go anywhere because it is just like home delivery. We place order and kites and strings are delivered at our doorstep.”

The local police have already stepped up the crackdown against kite-flying and so far arrested hundreds of people, mostly youngsters, for defying the ban imposed by the provincial government.

As far as Rawalpindi City is concerned dozens of people, involved in the violation of the ban on kite-flying, have been fined and even sent to jail but still, this illegal practice has refused to die down.