Third party audit of UET demanded

LAHORE : University of Engineering and Technology's Teaching Staff Association (UET-TSA) has demanded a third party audit of the university for the past 10 years to identify the key areas of financial mismanagement, to give recommendations and to hold the responsible accountable.

In a letter to the vice-chancellor in the wake of recent cut in salaries and pension of the UET employees, including teachers, UET-TSA President Dr Fahim Awan Gohar observed that the teaching community was massively demoralised and was in a state of utter mourning.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently the UET administration had announced cut in salaries and pensions of the employees for the month of June 2020 in the wake of financial crisis faced by the university.

"There is a strong feeling in the community that no confidence-building measures were taken by the management and teachers were given a sudden shock by announcing a salary cut at the eleventh hour," reads the letter.

The TSA president stated that the UET teaching community was quite unhappy with this decision, especially on making the decision without taking the community on board. He said the situation had compelled them to call for protest in front of Governor’s House on July 8 to demand their basic human right from the Punjab governor/chancellor of the university.