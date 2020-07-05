Indian troops kill yet another Kashmiri in Kulgam

Ag APP

HELD SRINAGAR: As the double lockdown continued in Indian-held Kashmir on Saturday, occupation forces killed one more Kashmiri youth in a brutal cordon and search operation carried out in the southern Kulgam district.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the operation — which was ongoing as this story was filed — was under way in the district’s Arreh area.

Separately, Indian forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the Rajouri district of Jammu region. The troops cordoned off villages Dodassan Pain and Dodassan Bala in the district and launched searches. The operation was ongoing as well.

In another development, occupation authorities booked a government employee, allegedly on charges of sedition. Tahir Nazir Shalla, a resident of Shalpora area of Sopore, was booked for sedition over his posts on social media.

Shalla is an employee at Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS) Qalamabad in Kupwara district. A spokesperson for Indian police in occupied Kashmir said the cyber cell of the police identified many people who were allegedly misusing the social media by spreading “false propaganda” against the government.

He said Shalla was running an anti-India campaign on social media and the accused was handed over to police station Sopore by the cyber cell and was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The UAPA empowers the authorities to designate an individual as a terrorist and detain without trial.