ANP-affiliated lawyers win PHCBA election

PESHAWAR: Malgari Wakeelan, the lawyers wing of the Awami National Party (ANP), won the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) election for 2020-21 on Saturday.

Khalid Anwar Afridi of Malgari Wakeelan and Adnan Khattak of Insaf Lawyers Forum were elected as president and general secretary of PHCBA. Mohammad Adil, a joint candidate of Malgari Wakeelan and Islamic lawyers forum, was elected as vice president of the PHCBA for the year 2020-21. Khalid Anwar grabbed 432 votes against his rival candidate Wali Khan Afridi who got 418 votes in the annual election. Yusuf Riaz Khalil, another candidate for presidential office, obtained 347 votes. Adnan Khattak was elected general secretary of PHCBA. He got 687 votes while his rival Fazal Shah Mohmand of Malgari Wakeelan secured 503 votes for the same office. Mohammad Adil of Malgari Wakeelan got 818 votes and was elected as vice president of the association while his opponent Jalaluddin bagged 359 votes. Malik Ziauddin was elected as library secretary, Bakhtiar Ilyas as press secretary, Daud Jan as joint secretary. Mohsin Kamran Siqqique was elected unopposed as finance secretary of the association. Rubina Niaz and Tauqeer Ahmad from Peshawar, Saeedullah Khan from Charsadda, Malik Mohammad Mohtasim from Kohat, Shahab Khan from Nowshera, M Irshad from Mardan, Aqil Hussain from Swabi and Saeed Gul Hasan from Hangu were elected unopposed as executive council members. Meanwhile, ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan and provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and other cabinet members congratulated the Malgari Wakeelan for winning the election. They hoped that newly-elected office-bearers of the association would serve the lawyers community and help the litigants get justice.