Bike lifters’ gang busted

Rawalpindi : Sadiqabad Police Station in a crackdown against bike snatchers busted a bike lifters’ gang and recovered 13 bikes from the gang members.

The police busted Taimur Gang arrested its ring leader along with his aide and also recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from them.

Police stated Taimur during preliminary Investigations, the detainee Taimur and his aide Ikram confessed committing lifting motorcycles from the areas of Sadiqabad and New Town police stations.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that police have also been cracking on down against other aides and facilitators of this gang.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against drug pushers in the city arrested four drug dealers and also recovered 8 kilograms charas from the accused.

Kalar Syedan Police in a crackdown against fireworks dealers arrested Qasim Hussein and recovered a large cache of fireworks from him.