Road repair

The road from the Pindi-Bhattian interchange to Chiniot is in a very bad condition and needs to be rebuilt. This has been the condition of the road for the last 4-5 years. Many complaints have been launched on the Citizens Portal, but all fell on deaf years. This being a toll road should be repaired urgently. It is once again requested to repair this road.
Shabbir Ahmed
Islamabad