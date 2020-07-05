close
July 5, 2020

Road repair

Newspost

 
The road from the Pindi-Bhattian interchange to Chiniot is in a very bad condition and needs to be rebuilt. This has been the condition of the road for the last 4-5 years. Many complaints have been launched on the Citizens Portal, but all fell on deaf years. This being a toll road should be repaired urgently. It is once again requested to repair this road.

Shabbir Ahmed

Islamabad

