Dadu sizzles at 48°C

LAHORE: The Lahoritties witnessed a very hot day as mercury reached 43.3°C in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country and are likely to strengthen during next 24 hours. A fresh westerly wave is likely to affect the upper parts of the country from Saturday.

They predicted that very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, heavy fall at a few places is expected in Kashmir and Northeast Punjab. On Friday, rainfall was only recorded at Turbat, 18 mm. Highest temperature was recorded in Dadu where the mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 43.3°C and lowest was 30.8°C.