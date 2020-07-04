‘Sharifs’ scientific corruption disturbs opposition’

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the opposition members of Punjab Assembly meeting with Chief Minister didn’t tantamount to violation of the law, Constitution and the laws related to floor crossing.

He explained that the law of floor crossing is only validated when someone votes against their party lines for the election of chief minister and the finance bill. Fayyaz Chohan said that the opposition should do introspection instead of wasting time by criticising the government. Those who always chanted slogans for the government’s ouster would be in trouble when they will see in their party ranks. He said that the the corruption of Sharif family on the modern scientific lines has disturbed the opposition. Chohan said the process of providing relief to masses in the essential goods in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was continued. The minister said that with the release of government wheat to flour mills the 20kg flour bag would be available at the rate of Rs850.