Sat Jul 04, 2020
AFP
July 4, 2020

Atalanta edge towards Champions League with Napoli win

Sports

AFP
July 4, 2020

ROME: Atalanta made another step towards next season’s Champions League on Thursday after a 2-0 Serie A win over Napoli that extended the gap between them and the chasing pack.

Goals from Mario Pasalic and Robin Gosens early in the second half broke Napoli’s resistance at the Gewiss Stadium and put Atalanta on 60 points in fourth place, and the final Champions League spot, with nine matches remaining.

Napoli sit in the last Europa League spot and are now looking over their shoulders at AC Milan and Hellas Verona after their five-match winning league run was brought to an end in Bergamo.

