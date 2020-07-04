tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the news story, 'Action against illegal number plates' (July 2). I purchased a new vehicle in July 2019 and though I was charged for the number plates, it is now over a year but these have not been issued. Several complaints, even on the Citizen’s Porta,l have not borne fruit. I hope the CTO also looks into this.
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore