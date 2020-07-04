close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
No plates

Newspost

 
July 4, 2020

This refers to the news story, 'Action against illegal number plates' (July 2). I purchased a new vehicle in July 2019 and though I was charged for the number plates, it is now over a year but these have not been issued. Several complaints, even on the Citizen’s Porta,l have not borne fruit. I hope the CTO also looks into this.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

