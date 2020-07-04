Anti-dengue surveillance teams mobilised

MIANWALI: On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha, the anti-dengue surveillance teams constituted by the district health authority were mobilized across the district. A handout issued here on Friday stated that the special teams of health department had conducted surveillance in union councils Mosa Khel, Ullowali, Tibba Mehrban, Shahbaz Khel, Kundian, Rural Shumali, Watta Khel, Kala Bagh, Thammewali, Minawali Urban and Kundian Urban. Moreover, the joint teams of health and environment departments also inspected different tyre godowns, services stations, scrap yards, units of cement and marble blocks, and issued warning notices to many concerned persons over non compliance of anti-dengue SOPs. The teams also directed them to ensure 100 percent implementation of the SOPs to avoid spread of dengue.