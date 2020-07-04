Residents stage protest against WSSCM

MARDAN: The residents of Baricham Union Council here on Friday staged a protest outside Mardan Press Club against the Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSM) officials for victimising a journalist who had highlighted the poor performance of the company.

Mushtaq Khan, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan, Fayyaz-ud-Din and other elders of the area led the protest. Protesters were holding placards and chanted slogans against the Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan officials and employees and demanded the government to provide protection to the local journalist.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that Bakht Mohammad Yousafzai, a former vice president of the Mardan Press Club lives in their area and has remained naib Nazim of the union council in the past.

They said the sanitation condition in their area was very poor and they had requested Bakht to highlight the issue in the media which he did through the social media and web channel.

The residents added that on the 29th of June, a driver of WSSCM identified as Ghazan Khan submitted an application to Mardan police chief office accusing Bakht Mohammad of stopping him from work.