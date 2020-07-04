Education institutions, seminaries to remain closed

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday notified continuation of its previous orders regarding closure of all educational and training institutions, religious seminaries, shrines and marriage halls.

The notification was issued after some rumours that educational institutions, religious seminaries and other activities are being opened from July 4, 2020. The notification, issued by District Magistrate, has clearly stated that business centres, Expo Halls, restaurants, cafes (except takeaway & home delivery), Theme/amusement parks, play areas and arcades, beauty parlours and spas, cinemas, theatres and public processions shall remain closed.

There shall be a complete ban on sporting tournaments indoor and outdoor, contact sport, indoor club, indoor gym, sports facility.

There shall be complete ban on gatherings of all kinds of social, religious or any other purpose at any place, public or private.

All businesses, factories, facilities, premises, retail shops, shopping malls and plazas except the aforementioned negative list, are hereby allowed to operate subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines till 8:00 pm Monday to Friday.

There shall be complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, except the opening of some facilities round the clock which include all medical services & pharmacies/medical stores, tyre puncture shop, fruit and vegetables shop, tandoors/atta chakkis, postal/courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets and filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, call centres (with 50% staff and no public dealing), takeaway, home delivery from restaurants, Inter-City and Inter District public transport, grocery stores and general stores and churches too.