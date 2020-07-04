Over 800 bottles of liquor seized

Rawalpindi : Saddar-Wah Police, in a crackdown against criminals and outlaws arrested a liquor supplier and seized a huge quantity of liquor.

SHO Sadar-Wah making crackdown along with his team arrested liquor supplier Allah Ditta and recovered 120 liquor bottles and 720 ‘desi kuppis’ of liquor from him.

SP Sadar said that police have been also carrying out crackdown against other aides and facilitators of the liquor supplier. Liquor supplier Allah Ditta use to supply liquor in different areas of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against kite sellers in different areas of Rawalpindi arrested two culprits and recovered more than 1,500 kites and metal strings from their possession.

SHO Morgah along with his team in the crackdown against kite, sellers arrested two culprits Babar Naseem and recovered large quantity of kites from him.

Meanwhile, Westridge Police arrested Nur Muhammad and recovered one pistol, while Cantonment Police Station arrested Osama and recover two pistols from him. Cantonment Police also arrested 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.5 kg charas from them.