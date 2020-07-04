Man killed over land dispute

Rawalpindi : One man was killed and three others were injured in a land dispute between two rival groups in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Mansoor Elahi who was shot dead in the firing incident on land controversy between two rival groups while three others including Syed Adeel, Haider and Syed Waqas sustained bullet injuries.

SDPO Taxila, SHO Taxila Police Station reached the spot for preliminary Investigations.

SP Pothohar said that the incident happened due to old enmity in a land dispute between two rival groups in Margalla area of the federal capital falling in the limits of Taxila Police Station.

While in another firing incident, in Ghaziabad area of RA Bazar Police Station, a woman was injured in a firing incident as well over a marriage dispute.

Following the firing incident, SHO RA Bazaar Police Station reached the scene and shifted the injured woman for medical treatment and arrested Qaiser who had allegedly injured the woman at her home.

While, Sadar Bairuni Police, arrested an accused Afsarullah who use to upload videos on social media using abusive language against police officials.

SHO Sadar Bairuni Police Station stated that the detainee culprit used to upload videos on social media using abusive language for Pakistan and police officials.

SP Sadar Ziadudin Ahmed said that no one will not be allowed to challenge government writ on social media.