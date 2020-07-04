Adviser stresses tariff rationalisation for ‘Make-in-Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood on Friday said tariffs need to be rationalised in order to achieve the objectives of ‘Make in Pakistan’.

Dawood said the government is following a three-year plan to gradually remove duties and tariffs, particularly on raw materials for the industry.

“Primarily due to COVID-19 situation and to address its impact on economy, some of the sectors have not been considered for the tariff rationalisation, while some important sectors have been given benefits,” he said at a meeting with a delegation of chambers of commerce and industry.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Multan and Mirpur chambers of commerce and industry.

Commerce adviser said the anomalies arising out of the budget have been addressed to a large extent “while others will be resolved in consultation with the stakeholders”.

“It is the need of the hour for us to pursue the policy of ‘Make in Pakistan’ diligently and have rapid industrialisation for substituting the imports and enhancing our exports,” he added.

The government unveiled budget for the fiscal year of 2019/20 last month in the challenging times of economic slowdown.

Dawood said the government will put a special focus on engineering sector to boost the exports, including power sector equipment, auto industry – auto parts, two wheelers, three wheelers and tractors – home appliances, mobile phones, sanitary ceramics ware, utensils and cutlery and pumps and motors.

“The government has taken important policy decisions in this regard and the engineering sector exports would considerably improve in the fiscal year 2020/21,” he said.

Discussing different opportunities for production of value-added products and their export, the adviser underlined the importance of investing in certifications and laboratories, particularly for exploiting the potential in food processing sector.

“The ministry is resolving issues of the exporters on priority particularly for the export of personal protective equipment,” he said. “Export of all items, -- hand sanitisers, disposable gowns and gloves, face shields, biohazard bags, goggles and shoe covers, made from various classes of materials, including woven and non-woven chlorinated polyethylene, polypropylene, spunbond and melt blown is allowed, except N-95 Masks, surgical masks and tyvek suits.”

Commerce adviser reaffirmed that the ministry is cognisant of the problems, which are being discussed at the appropriate forums with the relevant stakeholders for early resolution.