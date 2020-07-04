Inam wants athletes representation at every forum

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler and two-time beach wrestling world champion Mohammad Inam on Friday said that there should be the representation of athletes at every sports forum of the country.

“If we see around the world athletes are given top priority. In Pakistan, too, there should be representation of athletes at every big forum, including PSB Board, National Assembly and Senate standing committees on sports,” Inam told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“If athletes are at these forums then the authorities will know exactly what issues the players face and how they can be addressed,” the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist said.

“No one else can rightly express the point of view of athletes,” Inam was quick to add.

“Look, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has given representation to athletes; I am the chairman of the POA Athletes Commission. We discuss vital points and share our views with the NOC and federations and the outcome is always fruitful,” Inam said.

“During COVID-19 we from the Athletes Commission forum gave the idea that there should be some virtual activities in order to keep the athletes engaged. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation conducted an online event and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) also held a shadow event. Some other federations also held some events. We are also going to hold a virtual wrestling event soon,” Inam said. “So athletes need to be made part of every big forum in order to express themselves and highlight the issues they face,” the 2019 Doha World Beach Games gold medallist stressed.

Besides Inam, experienced karateka Saadi Abbas and prolific weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt are members of the POA Athletes Commission.

Responding to a question, Inam said that wrestling is a body-contact game and there is no plan for resumption of the activities right now. “The world wrestling governing body (UWW) with the assistance of its affiliated units plans to hold international conferences to educate the grapplers on how to cope with the COVID-19 issue,” Inam said.