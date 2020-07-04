Union at fault

The pilots union in Pakistan is claiming to be facing great hardships due to the release of news of fake licences of pilots in Pakistan. But I say that these hardships are due to their own callous reactions to reports about fake degrees and licences in the first place.

Where was the pilots union of Pakistan when senators would ask PIA management not to remove any employee due to fake degrees? If the pilots unions had acted at that time they would not be facing these issues today.

Mohammad Baseer Khan

Peshawar