Weak Opp strengthening incompetent rule: Fazl

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said a weak and divided opposition was prolonging the most incompetent rule in the country and strengthening it. Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said unfortunately, major opposition parties failed to play a role necessary for toppling the government. “A weak opposition role strengthens the rulers. If they are seeking some relief in their case, the opposition will have to unite for final struggle,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said the country was facing critical financial crisis due to failed financial strategy of the incumbent government. He said the financial growth rate was more than five per cent in 2017-18, which has gone down to negative growth rate and the economy has been sinking continuously. It happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan when the budget dropped to zero and the budget target had dropped from 6pc to 1.8pc because of an incompetent government. The budget deficit is feared to increase further while receipts have also dropped this year, compared to the last year, he added.

The Maulana said taxpayers were not interested to pay their taxes because of wastage of their money. The budget was fraud just like the 2018 fraud general elections. He said a large number of voters were now ashamed of giving their vote to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and they were expressing their disappointment.

Fazl said the current situation needed national unity. Efforts were being made intensify controversy over the 18th Amendment, he said, adding, “The constitution does not allow cut in provincial share under the NFC Award.”

He said no land reforms had been done in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and people were fighting against each other in the tribal belt.

He said Akhtar Mengal was taking a very bold stance and he was looking to take a stand on his viewpoint. The MQM and PML-Q are showing differences with the government but they are not ready to take practical steps, he added.

Fazlur Rehman condemned the terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange. He said madrasa reforms were ridiculous and an insult to the seminary network.