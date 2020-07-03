Man robbed and injured on resistance

Rawalpindi: A citizen was robbed of Rs250,000 and injured in broad daylight on resistance in the limits of Sadiqabad Police Station here on Thursday.

The police spokesman said that three assailants riding on two bikes intercepted Ashraf Khan, 38, and deprived him of cash and also injured him with gunfire on resistance.

Following the incident SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SDPO New Town, and SHO Sadiqabad Police station reached the crime scene and collected evidence.

Meanwhile, injured Ashraf Khan was also rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad Police arrested an accused of a murder case.

The accused had injured Haider Ali with his aide after the father of the victim had filed a report with police against the culprit.

Meanwhile, Chauntra Police during a search operation arrested three persons and also recovered firearms from them.

Saddar and Chauntra Police in a joint operation at Chakri Road search different houses and arrested three suspects. The suspects have been identified as Asad Mehmood, Hammad Nasir, and Amir Dad.

Police also recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle pump action and a large cache of ammunition from them.