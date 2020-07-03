KE continues drive against encroachments on power infrastructure

Continuing the drive against unlawful encroachments on the power infrastructure, K-Electric (KE) teams removed over 2,000 kilograms of internet and TV cables and hooked connections from the power poles.

The drive was carried out in parts of Ibrahim Hyderi, Sector 50/A, 32/A, Ilyas Goth and Usman Dawood Goth in Korangi and Landhi. According to a statement issued by the power utility, their teams successfully removed over 500 illegal and hazardous streetlight switches in the areas of Hussain Chowrangi, Landhi and in some parts of Korangi.

An illegal generator network powering hazardous hook connections was also dismantled with the help of law enforcement agencies in Bismillah Market and Babar market, the statement read.

Similarly an underground cable network powering 12 cattle farms, which posed a safety threat to residents, was also dismantled in Khurramabad. Commenting on the drive, a spokesperson for KE said, “K-Electric has been continuously highlighting the public safety dangers created by the unlawful encroachment of electricity poles by streetlight switches, hook connections, internet and TV cables and generator wires as these damage power infrastructure and bypass safety mechanisms. Safety is a collective responsibility and while KE continues to play its part, we also urge all civic authorities and individuals to play their due roles in ensuring an environment which ensures safety and reliable service provision.”