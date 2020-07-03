Misdirected criticism

There was much criticism around a federal minister's explanation about the '19' aspect of Covid-19. She isn't an expert on the disease and both her and the anchor should have clarified. Sadly, the criticism was also misdirected. The climate change ministry is probably the most important ministry that can influence our present as well as the future. However, most we hear is planting trees and weather changes.

Even if we leave out influencing energy generation policy (eliminating coal power), some lower hanging fruits could be enforcement of fitness certificates for all vehicles – as well as establishment of recycling facilities. That would improve air quality, solve the solid waste problem as well as generate employment.

Hasan Raza

Karachi