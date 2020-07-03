Bureaucracy is considered one of the most elite professions in Pakistan. The majority of students in the country aspire to be part of this prestigious service. For that, every year, thousands of graduates across the country appear in the competitive exam conducted by the FPSC to join the civil services of Pakistan. But it is a sad fact that more than 90 percent of the aspirants fail this exam and their dream. This massive ratio of failure has raised many questions on the education policymakers of the country. For the last five years, the toppers of the civil service exams are foreign graduates. What strategy they follow is beyond the approach of local aspirants and a big question mark on our education system.

Why are Pakistani higher education institutions no longer producing big names? Are our students not competent or are universities not giving research-based knowledge to them?

Farooque Panhwar

Sukkur