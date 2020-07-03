Land acquisition for road project begins

MANSEHRA: The Revenue Department on Thursday started acquiring land for the Oghi-Battal road, which would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs220 million.

“This mega road project was approved by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and work on it started now,” MPA Nawabzada Fareed, the chairman District Development Advisory Committee, told reporters in Oghi.

He also appealed to people to extend cooperation to the Works and Communications Department in clearing their land for that project so that work could be completed in time. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had also approved such more roads projects. The chairman DDAC said that work on Gandar Pari road was also inaugurated last month with Rs40 million funds and the work was in progress.