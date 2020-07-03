Tribunal declares glucose bottles supply contract illegal

PESHAWAR: An appellate tribunal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) has declared a contract of supplying glucose bottles to government hospitals for 2019-20 illegal.

The tribunal directed the Health Department secretary to consider all basic requirements while awarding contracts in future. The directives were issued by a special appellate tribunal headed by KPPRA managing director of during a hearing of an appeal filed by a pharmaceutical firm through Habib-ur-Rehman Advocate. It was submitted to the tribunal that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department had ignored and bypassed the rules set by KPPRA while awarding contracts to supply glucose bottles to public hospitals in the province for 2019-20. The appellate tribunal was requested to issue orders to make transparent all the process of issuing tenders and awarding contracts. After hearing arguments and statements from both sides, the tribunal directed the Health secretary to ensure transparency in the tenders and contracts and follow the rules set by KPPRA for procurements and purchase of materials for government hospitals in the province.