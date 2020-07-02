India sabotaging regional peace to hide internal failures: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that India is trying to sabotage South Asia’s peace in order to divert attention from its failings in the domestic issues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shah Mehmood Qureshi made these comments during a meeting with Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, in the Federal Capital. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday had said that Islamabad has no doubt that New Delhi was behind the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. The foreign minister said that Pakistan is continuously keeping the international community updated with the regional issues and developments. The two officials discussed the Afghan Peace Process and matters pertaining to the regional security.

He said enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan is conducive for the peace in the entire region.

“Pakistan, while shouldering mutual responsibility, played a meditative role in the Afghan Peace Process,” said the minister.

FM Qureshi assured the special envoy that Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace and security, particularly in the case of Afghanistan.